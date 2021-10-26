the price of a liter of fuel oil reaches a record level

Le Parisien announces that the price of a liter of fuel has exceeded the bar of one euro for a liter. An increase that plunges nearly three and a half million French people into a difficult situation.

This is a first for 34 years. According to information from Le Parisien, the price of a liter of fuel is soaring in France. It now costs more than a euro. This is very bad news for the three and a half million households (10% of the population) who use this means to heat their homes during the winter.





This price increase is unexpected for the many homes that depend on fuel oil to stay warm. Many have chosen to wait before “fill their tank”. “They were hoping for a lull. Unfortunately, quite the opposite happened: prices continued to rise”, decrypts François Carlier, general delegate of the Consumption, housing, living environment (CLCV) association.

Fewer and fewer orders?

Le Parisien indicates that, for the past week, fuel oil orders have been fewer and fewer. “Prices are getting too high. It is now the wait-and-see attitude that prevails”, explains Maëlle Ricard, director of operations at FioulReduc. In the future, oil heating is likely to disappear in France. A law provides that from July 1, 2022, new homes cannot be heated with this type of boiler. To succeed in this transition, aid will emerge, recalls Le Parisien. By then, the French will also be able to fall back on the 100 euros provided for via the energy check. 5.8 million people are expected to benefit.