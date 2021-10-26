The price of the iPhone 12 mini becomes as small as the size of the smartphone

The iPhone 12 mini is last year’s ultra-compact, premium smartphone for Apple. It still has many qualities despite the arrival of the new generation, where the most important of them is undoubtedly the price, which goes from 809 euros at launch to only 469 euros today thanks to this offer.

The iPhone 12 mini impresses with its ability to be as powerful as other Apple smartphones in the same range, but in a very small size that fits well in the hand. Without counting the SE 2020, it is currently the most affordable solution for the Cupertino company at the time of this writing, because the price drops to less than 500 euros thanks to this offer.

What to remember about the iPhone 12 mini

The only 5.4-inch OLED display

The power of the A14 chip is still relevant

One day’s battery life and MagSafe compatibility

Instead of 809 euros at the start, the iPhone 12 mini in 64 GB version is now available in promotion at 569 euros on the Auchan telecom online store, but the price then drops to only 469 euros using the code promo GALA100. It is imperative to choose a non-binding package when ordering, the cheapest being at 3.99 euros per month, which you can choose to keep or delete from the following month.

The most comfortable form factor in the hand

The iPhone 12 mini is the most compact smartphone in the range. Its OLED screen protected by Ceramic Shield displays a Full HD + definition of 2340 x 1080 pixels and extends only over a small diagonal of 5.4 inches. It is not the most pleasant for the eyes even if the panel is of excellent quality, but it is undoubtedly the most comfortable format for your hands, where the thumb can reach every corner without forcing. It will also fit easily in a trouser pocket. The new iPhone 13 mini also uses the same size, proof that it appeals to Apple users. However, not everything is perfect and we would surely have liked a refresh rate higher than 60 Hz for the screen, but we are not going to quibble any more at this price.

A technical sheet as premium as the others

The name “mini” relates only to the size of the smartphone and in no case to the raw performance. Like the other iPhone of 2020, this one also embeds the A14 compatible 5G chip to take advantage of a very high power on a daily basis. It’s simple, this configuration is able to play all the 3D games of the moment in the best possible graphics conditions, and without slowdowns – and the same for the user experience itself. The latter has just been updated with some new features related to iOS 15. Only autonomy is a little behind compared to other references in the Apple catalog, since estimated at 15 hours of video playback and 50 hours of audio playback by brand. Fortunately, fast charging and wireless charging via MagSafe are part of the game to easily recover percentages.





As for the photo, the iPhone 12 mini is housed in the same boat as the classic iPhone 12 with a 12-megapixel dual camera, which has a wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lens, respectively. No x3 telephoto lens or LiDAR sensor like on the 2020 Pro models, but the result is already impressive enough, still with this Apple-specific simplicity of capturing a beautiful shot in any case.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the iPhone 12 mini.

9 / 10

