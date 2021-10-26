the problem would be “solved” according to the operator

Some SFR customers were affected by a network outage in the early afternoon of October 26. The operator indicated that the problem had been resolved.

Update of 10/26/21 at 4:28 p.m.

The operator SFR sent an email to the editorial staff indicating that the failure which had affected some of its customers had been repaired. ” The incident that disrupted the mobile communications of some subscribers in the early afternoon has been resolved. “

Original article

The resolution of the national blackout which affected certain customers of the SFR and Red by SFR offers but also La Poste Mobile (which uses the SFR network) is underway. Some customers had started to encounter difficulties on Tuesday, October 26 at around 2 p.m. The number of alerts on the DownDetector fault reporting site therefore increased significantly from that time on, with a trend that now reaches 3,500 reports.

La Poste Mobile affected by SFR’s network problem

Two of the members of our group, one a customer of Red by SFR, the other of La Poste Mobile, were affected by the problem with access to data and phone calls temporarily cut off (at 3:30 p.m., it was back on their two lines).

The blackout seems to particularly affect Île-de-France, but not only: reports have also been issued in other cities in France, in particular Lyon and Marseille. The DownDetector map shows that the cities of Strasbourg, Rennes, Nice and Montpellier are also affected by the problem.





SFR promises rapid resolution of the failure

SFR has confirmed that it has identified network incidents that may be the source of the disruptions you encounter. The operator indicates to put ” make every effort to restore service as soon as possible », Apologizing for the inconvenience caused.

The operator confirmed on Twitter that it was a ” national breakdown “. At 3:44 p.m., SFR continued to indicate that this failure should be ” quickly resolved », The problem was obviously still not completely resolved.

Hello @StarBif rest assured, the failure should be quickly resolved!

In the meantime, I remain available if necessary, do not hesitate to contact me. Good day

Thomas🧔🏽 – SFR (@SFR) October 26, 2021

Several Internet users on Twitter asked the operator if a commercial gesture would be made, following this dysfunction. SFR did not give details on the subject in its responses, simply recalling that the failure should be quickly resolved.

Article in preparation

Photo credit of the one:

The Call / YouTube

Share on social media

The continuation in video