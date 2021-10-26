The project of a Netflix festival provokes the anger of distributors – teller report

In their columns, our French Film colleagues announce the possible organization of a Netflix festival in several arthouse theaters in France. An event which angered the unions of independent distributors.

Netflix

Netflix, soon in the cinema? The streaming giant has reportedly contacted several venues in France with the aim of organizing a festival for its original productions. According to information of the French Film, the event would be held from December 7 to 14 with the help of a service provider, The Festival Agency. For its part, the platform specifies that the event would be “relatively modest”, With the desire to offer films already available online.

Among the projected works: The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, Malcolm & Marie by Sam Levinson, Pieces of a Woman by Kornél Mundruczó, The Harder They Fall by Jeymes Samuel, Don’t Look Up: Déni cosmique by Adam McKay, The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Clair-Obscur by Rebecca Hall, The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino and The Guilty by Antoine Fuqua.





If such an idea may delight many moviegoers, the Union of Independent Distributors (SDI) and European Independent Distributors Reunited (DIRE) do not hear it that way. The two unions published on October 25, 2021, a statement to express their anger. “Shocked“, they explain :

“At a time when many films, victims of the 7 and a half months of cinema closures, are struggling to find an exhibition to match their potential, we denounce the holding of such a festival which is similar to a marketing campaign by large scale, a giant promotional trailer to entice moviegoers to subscribe to a paid service. ”

For some time now, the platform has released its biggest films on Wednesdays, a symbolic day reserved for releases in French theaters. The unions criticize Netflix in particular for “transform cinemas into anteroom of its services”. “Do you realize that a short-term attraction of your spectators is a medium-term suicide for our respective professions?”, They continue in the press release.

Le Film Français informs that the Syndicate of Cinema of Art, Repertory and Essay (SCARE) opposed the organization of this event, but still leaves the choice to its members. In France, a handful of establishments have not yet confirmed their participation, but part of the MK2 and Utopia networks are interested.