the purchase option of Guendouzi exercised in the event of

Undisputed holder since his arrival at OM this summer, Mattéo Guendouzi intends to register in the long term in Marseille. Sunday, on the sidelines of the Classic, L’Equipe thus revealed that the player felt like a fish in the water in Marseille and fully intended to stay there beyond his loan.

Still according to the sports daily, his option to buy 11 million euros will in any case be automatically lifted if the Marseille club is maintained in Ligue 1. Suffice to say that Guendouzi is already almost guaranteed to stay at OM where a contract until 2025 was already agreed last summer.





Arteta had sown doubt

Good news for the Marseille club and its supporters, who were somewhat worried after Mikel Arteta, although not the player’s biggest fan, hinted on October 14 that Arsenal still had their hands on the future. de Guendouzi, under contract with the London club until 2023.

“So far he’s gone for the season. I think he’s having a really good time in Marseille, and that’s part of the plan we have established with him. He continues to develop and we will make a decision at the end of the day. end of the year”, had let go of the Gunners coach at a press conference. Obviously, it was just a communication pirouette from Arteta.