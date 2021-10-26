More

    the Red Devils have decided for the future of Solskjaer!

    For several days, his name has been on everyone’s lips on the Manchester side. Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer is singled out by many supporters who see him primarily responsible for the English club’s repeat failures. A new level was reached this weekend with the historic humiliation received at home against the great rival Liverpool (5-0).

    However, according to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester United board have decided to reiterate their confidence in the Norwegian. Sir Alex Ferguson is said to have even intervened in person to support his former player. Ole-Gunnar will therefore play his skin again this weekend, with a perilous clash against Tottenham.

    Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer’s future has been on hold since his side’s slap at Old Trafford against Manchester United. The Norwegian technician was nevertheless confirmed in his functions by the leaders of the Red Devils.

