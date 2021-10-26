the Red Devils have decided for the future of Solskjaer!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

For several days, his name has been on everyone’s lips on the Manchester side. Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer is singled out by many supporters who see him primarily responsible for the English club’s repeat failures. A new level was reached this weekend with the historic humiliation received at home against the great rival Liverpool (5-0).

However, according to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester United board have decided to reiterate their confidence in the Norwegian. Sir Alex Ferguson is said to have even intervened in person to support his former player. Ole-Gunnar will therefore play his skin again this weekend, with a perilous clash against Tottenham.

The decision from main part of Manchester United board is now confirmed / approved. My understanding is Ole Gunnar Solskjær will definitely be in charge for Tottenham game on Saturday 🔴 #MUFC Ferguson supported him. Ole also spoke to players today. Next games will be crucial. pic.twitter.com/rx7TrnMw5K

– Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2021