The sequel to “Dune” made official, Denis Villeneuve back behind the camera

The abrupt end frustrated more than one spectator. But after some doubts, it’s confirmed: On the one hand 2 was made official on Tuesday by Legendary Pictures. According to the specialized site Deadline, the sequel to the adventures of Paul Atréides will be released on October 20, 2023. This should be only in the cinema at first – and not simultaneously on HBO Max, a point to which the director Denis Villeneuve was particularly keen after pushing a rant against the choice of Warner for the first part.

This is only the beginning … Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A – Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

This green light was far from guaranteed. With its pharaonic budget of 165 million dollars, to which must be added a marketing cost that is undoubtedly equivalent, Dune had no room for error. So far, Villeneuve’s film has raised $ 223 million worldwide. An honorable performance without being an absolute cardboard, with a frankness very appreciated by the fans but which remains little known to the general public, particularly among those under 30 years old.





The potential for a long saga

With $ 40 million for its US release last weekend, Dune did a little better than expected, especially with simultaneous availability on HBO Max… and on illegal download sites. In France, it performed very well with 2.6 million admissions, or $ 21 million in revenue in five weeks. The film was also very successful in Germany and Russia, with decent debuts in China.

After a sometimes laborious exhibition and a certain emotional void despite the grandiose spectacle, Dune should be able to take off and be carried by Timothée Chalamet and especially Zendaya, almost absent from the first part. If successful, Warner would have plenty to do: the cornerstone of science fiction Frank Herbert’s cycle contains six volumes in total, including the fascinating Emperor God of Dune. In the meantime, fans can already count on a TV series in development for HBO Max, Dune: The Sisterhood, centered on the powerful matriarchal religious order of Bene Gesserit. After years in purgatory, Dune could well become a sure bet of the pop culture.