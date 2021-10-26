the sequel to Villeneuve’s film is made official with a “Part Two”

The film with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will be entitled to a second part.

The adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel was one of the big cinematic expectations of the year 2021, and it paid off: Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is a monumental SF masterpiece. But the film only adapts the first part of the novel, which is why it is titled “Dune Part One”. The question of a sequel remained unanswered until now.

However, the officialization of a “Part Two” did not depend only on the critics, but also on the success at the box office.

“Dune Part 2” is scheduled for 2023

Obviously, the success of the film at the box office was appreciated by Warner. This October 26 at 8 p.m., Legendary Pictures formalized Part Two. It is now clear: there will be a sequel to the first part. The main actor of the film, Timothée Chalamet, immediately rejoiced on Instagram.

Based on information from Deadline, the release of this new film is scheduled for October 2023.





” Just heard from Legendary that we’re officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two »Denis Villeneuve told the media. ” It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have to thank the fans, cast and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. for having supported this dream. This is just the beginning. “

There’s no doubt the director will be in the driver’s seat again, just as most of the cast are expected to be back – Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, at least.

