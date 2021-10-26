the slow agony of bookshops and publishing houses in Damascus

Located in the heart of Damascus, booksellers and publishing houses experienced their golden age in the last century. Today, after years of devastating warfare, they are closing their doors one after another, giving way to shoe stores or exchange offices.

Rue de la Poste, Salem al-Nouri, whose father founded the first bookstore in the Syrian capital in 1930, oversees the weaker and weaker sales, due to the economic crisis caused by the war in 2011. “People can no longer pay to read, and bookstores cannot cover their expenses”, testifies this 71-year-old man. “Our bookstore is threatened with closure, just like the other establishments” damask.





An employee among the many works of the Al-Nouri bookstore, October 17, 2021 in Damascus. (LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

In a war-torn country, nearly 90% of Syrians now live below the poverty line and struggle to meet their most basic needs. Salem’s family, which ran three bookstores, already had to close one of them in 2018, Aalam al-Maarifa (“The world of knowledge”). Still, Salem continues to go to this closed bookstore to dust off the books and walk between the overcrowded shelves.

“We wanted to bequeath this bookstore to our children and grandchildren, but the culture has regressed a lot in the country”, he laments. On an old desk lie pictures of him and his brothers, as well as those of famous clients who frequented their establishment, including artists, poets and former politicians.

The bookseller and publishing house Dar Oussama, founded in 1967, is also dying. However, Khalil Haddad and other employees are keen to come to work regularly, “even if we happen to not sell a single book for several days”. “It is truly a luxury to offer people the opportunity to buy books these days, the priority being the purchase of food and medicine”, affirms this septuagenarian who has spent his life among books.

In recent years, several prestigious brands in central Damascus, well established in the 1950s and 1960s, have gone out of business. The iconic bookstore and publishing house al-Yaqza al-Arabia (“the Arab Awakening”), opened in 1939, has thus given way to a shoe store. As for Maysaloun, named after the battle between the Arab army and the French forces in 1920, it was replaced by a bureau de change.





“We have published over 300 books, and we had tens of thousands of books that we liquidated when we decided to close in 2014,” says Sami Hamdan, 40 years old. His grandfather founded al-Yaqza al-Arabia which, like other Damascene publishing houses, published works by Syrian and Arab authors or translations, which readers tore over time.

“The economic factor is essential, but the technology has also contributed” when bookstores close, “since entire generations have turned to the electronic book”, he explains. The publishing world had already been in decline for decades, admits Sami Hamdan, but “the war finished him”.

After more than 70 years of existence, Amer Tinbakji also resigned himself to closing his establishment opened in 1954. Since the beginning of the war, he stopped importing books, and can no longer publish them because of the sanctions and the collapse of the national currency.

While nearly 800 publications per day were imported into the country before the war, their number has fallen to around five per day, underlines Ziad Ghosn, former director of the state publishing institution. He explains that the price of paper and printing has increased by at least 500% over the past two years.





Samar Haddad is fighting to maintain the activity of the Dar Atlas bookstore founded by his father in 1955 (Damascus, October 12, 2021) (LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

But Samar Haddad is determined to fight. She gathered in a basement the precious collection of books from her father’s bookstore, Dar Atlas, which was located in central Damascus.

“We have lost our readers one after another. Many have left the country”, she laments, alone with a part-time employee among the rows of forgotten novels. Samar Haddad, however, says he is determined not to close its doors to keep his father’s legacy: “We will do anything to survive.”