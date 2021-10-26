The smoking coup of the US Concarneau in Bourg-en-Bresse – concarneau – football

Legend: Fahd El Khoumisti again put the gas, in Bourg-en-Breszee, personal double and victory in Concarnoise in the country of Gex. Photo credit: Pascal Priol

The scenario was almost ideal. The infernal concarnois duo were getting in shape, Amine Boutrah was launched on his side, his center was on the line, Fahd El Khoumisiti, leaving no chance for Anthony Maisonnial (0-1, 3 ‘). Bourg-en-Bresse started with a certain handicap, in this match at the top of this 12th day.

Concarneau had carefully prepared his case. In the 26th minute, Amine Boutrah, was very close to putting the goal of the break, on a fine service from Thibault Sinquin. Returned to the place of Amine Boutrah, released on injury, Antoine Rabillard entered between two lines, stalled, Félix Ley recovered to shift Fahd El Khoumisti. His composure in the area was remarkable. While the whole defense was thinking about the strike after his first check, he colds his defender to open the way to the goal with an inside hook. Before intelligently hitting the closed side of the goalkeeper, who was waiting for him more towards the opposite side (0-2, 35 ‘).





At 0-2, at the Marcel Verchère stadium, Concarneau had achieved the perfect first half. From the resumption, the flies seemed to have changed donkeys. Bourg-en-Bresse was awarded a penalty in the 47th minute. The central defender, Thibault Jaques took care of it but the ex-captain of Chambly, found the crossbar. The Tuna boats were doing very well. Shortly before the hour mark, Anthony Ribelin waved the right side, his cross arrived for Maxime Blanc, who thought to reduce the mark. It was without counting on Vincent Viot, masterful to take out this shot, going very quickly to the ground (57 ‘). The Bressane storm was beating down on the cages of Concarneau.

On a lobed ball, Mathieu Ezikian was the first on the ball, Vincent Viot in his tracks jostled him. The referee gave a second penalty for the Burgiens. This time, the Niçois, Anthony Scamorzzino was going there. Vincent Viot took him out, in the same way and on the same side that he had parried the shot from Maxime Blanc, a few minutes before (63 ‘). The luck had passed. Garita, the center forward, was a bit too short to improve a good cross (79 ‘). Concarneau gave himself long ventilation times. At the end of the match, Landry Nomel and Félix also had KO balls. The blow would have been hard for Bressans, who had not foiled, but they had fallen on masters in the art of execution, perfectly balanced in their device, homogeneous, and with a state of mind, to the height of their excellent start to the season.