The stakes of Bouden’s trip far exceed a few billion dollars

Tunisia, with bloodless funds, expects a lot from the trip of the Prime Minister, Najla Bouden (it must be called as such, given the disproportionate place taken by the Head of State, Kaïs Saïed). Will this trip be, once again, under the seal ‘a little tour and then go’, without significant economic impact? Not quite, since it is customary to always bring something home on this type of trip. At this level we do not play. Things have been stalled for a while and Bouden would not have swallowed so many kilometers if she had not been sure to bring back hard cash in her suitcases. There remain the other stakes of this affair, and they are at least as important as the precious money that Tunisia will collect …

Feigned anger of Saïed or real change?

In the latest protests and fiery speeches by the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, against the IMF, the rating agencies, the Americans, the European Union and everything else, we felt a tipping point. At least in tone. Saying things this way, with this vehemence, in the direction of his “friends”, partners and supporters, we have never seen it since the said Revolution. For the simple reason that you don’t bite the hand that feeds you. Too risky ! And precisely Tunisia has used and abused foreign assistance since the departure of Ben Ali.

But let’s not dream – I say it especially for the most radical among the fans of Saïed: the break with the IMF and the whole cohort of those who have brought the land of jasmine to the end for a decade, it is not for tomorrow. And it is the governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) himself, Marouane El Abassi, who says so. “The exit from the current crisis will be neither easy nor imminent. We have lost so much in terms of investment and savings that it is more than ever necessary to combine the efforts of all stakeholders to prepare the ground for relaunching investment (…). This macroeconomic stabilization plan is also the subject of discussion with the main donors, in particular, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.», Declared the head of the BCT at the 42nd general assembly of the Tunisian-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK). Before asserting: “Contrary to what some media convey, discussions with the IMF have never stopped“. Things are clear… and crisp.





Saudi Arabia, a friend who wishes us well?

The break with the IMF is a figment of the imagination. First, because Tunisia has organic links with its main donor, if only through the bundle of money that it owes it and that will have to be repaid anyway. Then Tunisia knows full well that it is on the IMF that it will be necessary to count to carry out the reforms which accompany the financial support. Money from Gulf countries, Algeria or Libya, without any reform impetus, is absolutely not in Tunisia’s interest. And that if Kaïs Saïed does not know it, the Minister of Finance and his armada of experts, not to mention the governor of the BCT, know it very well. In fact the Head of State is playing arsonist, by incendiary remarks, then the services of this same State run to extinguish the fire. What Saïed says pleases his fans and fans, but it in no way compromises the country’s ties with its partners, since the government is doing exactly the opposite of what it says. And that the president knows well.

There remains the shift to Saudi Arabia. And that’s a bit new. In fact at the same time that Qatar and its Turkish friend fade a little from the Tunisian political agenda (“disappearance” of Ennahdha obliges), Saudi Arabia offers its services to replenish our public coffers. And it was expected: where Ankara and Doha are no longer in the odor of sanctity, Riyadh shows the tip of its nose. The two camps never eat from the same plate. But let’s not kid ourselves: “States have no friends, they only have interests“, Exactly as General De Gaulle said. And the fact that Tunisia has changed its cursor by accepting the outstretched hand of Saudi Arabia does not mean that Tunis has wiped the Qataris from its shelves. From this point of view, nothing is fixed, engraved on marble. The truths of today are not necessarily those of tomorrow.

What is happening in Tunisia?

