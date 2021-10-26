the streaker who ran after Messi is not a regular at the Velodrome

A supporter entered the lawn of the Vélodrome during the Ligue 1 Classic between OM and PSG on Sunday. According to information from RMC Sport, the individual in question, who approached Lionel Messi, is not a regular at the Marseille stadium and even less a subscriber of the Marseille club.

At the heart of a Classic that is sometimes disappointing in the proposed game, a streaker burst onto the field and somewhat disrupted this duel between OM and PSG on Sunday in Ligue 1. Throughout the world of football, the image of this intruder in a sprinting jog to catch up with Lionel Messi has been around the world.

Some first feared for the Argentinian star and then others were amused by this intrusion of an additional “defender” to counter “La Pulga”. Finally taken care of by the security present at the Vélodrome, the young man was finally evacuated and questioned by the police.

An inconsistent and undocumented individual

Contrary to what his banana in the colors of OM might have led to believe, this streaker is not a subscriber to the stadium, nor even a regular at the enclosure. During his discussions with the police, the young man appeared to be inconsistent and had difficulty in explaining himself in French. He is an undocumented person who has no fixed address in the region.

Elements that could be important at a time when OM risk losing a point in the league. On borrowed time since his trip to Angers and incidents involving its supporters, the Marseille club could thus be sanctioned if the disciplinary committee of the LFP identifies this intrusion as similar to the invasion of the field against the SCO in Raymond Kopa.

However, OM believes that it is necessary to differentiate an invasion of the field from an isolated act like that of the streaker who ran after Lionel Messi on Sunday night. Marseille leaders also point out that during the Angers-OM match on September 22, a spectator entered the lawn to meet Jorge Sampaoli, and that the Angevin club was not penalized for this.





The League’s disciplinary committee met for the first time on Monday morning to quickly address the incidents of the OM-PSG match at the Vélodrome. The file will be really studied on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The LFP is still waiting to have all the elements (photos, videos, reports …). In order to shed all the light on this eventful evening on the sidelines of the Classic, the disciplinary body of the LFP could place the case under investigation (for a period of two weeks) or issue a notice of 8 days.

OM regrets a recurring concern at the level of excavations

As for the throwing of projectiles, OM regrets the attitude of certain individuals in the stadium. Especially since the Olympian club had taken the lead with the letter from President Pablo Longoria and the video from Dimitri Payet.

Marseille thus made the decision to soon increase the safety nets in front of the two corners, and perhaps even to double their thickness. OM also denounces a recurring concern at the level of excavations. The police officers and stewards not being authorized to search the private parts of the supporters, the introduction of certain projectiles or smoke is thus done quite easily …

The OM-PSG match was also marked by the intrusion into the Velodrome of certain individuals – not provided with tickets – who forced access. OM and the supporters’ groups have the feeling, even if it is difficult to prove it, that this OM-PSG was the opportunity for some troublemakers to come to shine in the stadium when they are not not necessarily regulars of the enclosure.