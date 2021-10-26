the strike continues in the South West

By Philippe Miquel with AFP

Posted on 10/25/2021 at 12:09 p.m.

Updated 10/25/2021 at 5:44 p.m.

The movement started in the Landes and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques extended Thursday, October 21 to Charente-Maritime. A next meeting with the management is announced Tuesday, October 26

Monday, October 25, the striking employees of Labeyrie remained mobilized in front of the Landes site of Saint-Geours-de-Maremne, where they formed a human chain at midday.

“The management offered us on Friday a bonus of 100 euros conditional on having to make up for lost production since the start of the movement on October 15. It was not accepted, ”explains Jérôme Lecointre, Force Ouvrière delegate in Saint-Geours-de-Maremne.

According to the union representative, the next meeting with the management, first announced for Wednesday October 27, was brought forward to Tuesday 26. A delegation was also able to meet Monday October 25 with departmental advisers Cyrillle Gayssot and Rachel Durquéty as well as with Hervé Bouyrie, president of the association of mayors of the Landes.

The strike in the Came slaughterhouse (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) and in the workshops of Saint-Geours-de-Maremne, headquarters of Labeyrie Fine Foods, extended Thursday to Charente-Maritime. The Jonzac site has 180 employees and produces ready meals (cod, dried cod, salted cod) under the name Delpierre.





Rising wages

The striking workers demand higher wages and better working conditions. In the context of the pandemic, they believe they have experienced “an overload of activity without compensation despite the good economic results of the company”, underlined last week the FO-FGTA (food) union in a national press release.

“We made balanced (salary) proposals that the staff rejected in their entirety,” Bertrand Delmas, director of human resources for the group, told AFP on Friday, October 22. “The management door remains open and I hope that the staff representatives will return to the discussion table quickly and that production can resume as soon as possible,” he continued.

The management ensures, moreover, that it “will keep the commitments resulting from the branch agreements, the schedule of discussions of which provides for a next meeting on 1er December and even earlier for Jonzac employees ”.

Local flagship

First private employer in the Landes department, Labeyrie Fine Foods is one of the flagships of the local industry for its production of foie gras and smoked salmon since 1946. It is represented under various consumer brands such as Labeyrie and Delpierre, in all distribution networks: food supermarkets, specialized brands, industrial sales and e-commerce.

Remained as a family company until 2002, the group founded by Robert Labeyrie has as shareholders the Basque cooperative Lur Berri and the French investment fund PAI Partners since 2014. For the 2019-2020 financial year, the group posted a figure of business of 1.03 billion euros, up 1.6%. It has 4,600 employees and 16 factories located in four European countries.

The Came and Saint-Geours-de-Maremne sites employ 1,000 people, half of whom are in production.