the sub-variant AY.4.2, scanned in the United Kingdom, is still not very present in France

In a note completed Friday, Public Health France and the National Reference Center for Respiratory Infection Viruses are looking at AY.4.2, a sublineage of the Delta variant of Covid. If it is gaining momentum in the United Kingdom, it remains however very little present in France.

For two years, we have had to get used to following Covid-19 in its multiple variants. We must also keep an eye on its “sub-variants”. Thus, the scientific community is now looking at AY.4.2, a new version of the famous Delta. “Monitored very closely” in the United Kingdom, where an increase in the number of cases is noted, it is for the moment only “sporadically detected” in France “since August”, according to the last analysis carried out by Public Health France and the National Reference Center for Respiratory Infection Viruses, dated this Friday.

“The fact that it was detected during several successive surveys (…) indicates, however, a possible low-noise traffic in the community, especially in Ile-de-France, but without a signal in favor of a significant diffusion in this stage, ”notes the analysis.

The potential danger to public health remains largely unknown. We know that AY.4.2 consists of an additional double mutation of the protein Spike or “spicular”, this element which allows the virus to penetrate the cells of the organism. Such mutations “in this area can therefore have an impact on the escape from the immune response”, according to the French health authorities – but nothing confirms that this is the case for AY.4.2.





96% of the sequences detected came from the United Kingdom

If it probably appeared in spring, this sub-variant is spreading in Europe at different rates even if we note an acceleration of the rate since September. A contingent of 13,000 sequences corresponding to AY.4.2 deposited in the international virological database GISAID shows both its strengthening in the United Kingdom and its very low prevalence in France.

96% of the AY.4.2 sequences detected in this set come from across the Channel, against 1.3% from Germany, yet in second place in Europe in the ranking of the expansion of this strain. Next come Poland with 0.6%, Ireland and Italy with 0.4%, Denmark with 0.3%. The French percentage only rises to 0.1%, for a total of 12 sequences.

If the subjects of Elizabeth II undergo 96% of the proven AY.4.2 sequences, these represent only 5.9% of the cases of Delta measured on the spot according to preliminary results published on Saturday by the British Health Security Agency. . Moreover, it is not certain, say the researchers, that the current increase in the incidence rate of Delta in the United Kingdom is solely due to AY.4.2.

The weakness of the extension of AY.4.2 at this stage is also the basis of the mystery that still surrounds it. The derisory number of cases in France prevents any further analysis for the time being. Public Health France and the CNR invite however to “follow closely”, even if the two institutions recall that its detection has decreased in recent weeks in two European countries, Germany and Denmark.