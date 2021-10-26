The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling car in Europe in September 2021

A great first, the Tesla Model 3 came out on top of the best-selling vehicles in Europe in September 2021, thus dethroning the Golf, the Sandero or the Clio. It is also the first car built outside Europe to achieve this position.

Indeed, sales data reported by research firm Jato Dynamics and reported by Bloomberg News shows that Tesla is well ahead of its rivals, with 24,591 Model 3 sold in September, compared to 18,264 for the Renault Clio, which occupies second place. It is also the first time that a car manufactured outside Europe has been a bestseller monthly.

If this is not a revolution, it is in any case a sign of the times: sales of electrified vehicles continue to gain ground, and it is not their growth figures that will contradict us, with 41.8% market share from January to September 2021 by combining electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. However, despite strong growth, 100% electric vehicles only represent 8.1% of the market and remain more divisive in their uses. Never mind, the Tesla Model 3, thanks to its versatility in terms of engine and autonomy, won the votes of European motorists and became number 1 in sales in September 2021, all engines combined, ahead of the traditional Golf, Clio, Sandero or Yaris.

Sales data suggests that the market for electrified vehicles benefits from various government subsidies aimed at reducing their purchase price. However, the global chip shortage is negatively impacting new car sales, causing an overall decline as the EU market fell 25% year-on-year, with total sales in September 2021 standing at 964,800 vehicles. . “Dealers continue to face new car availability issues due to chip shortageJato analyst Felipe Munoz told AM Online. As a result, unwilling to wait more than a year for a new car, many consumers have turned to the used car market.





September was a strong month for Tesla, which takes 74% of total volume in the third quarter, reports AM Online. The combined success of the Model 3 and Model Y gives the American manufacturer a 24% market share of electric vehicle sales, ahead of its rivals Volkswagen (22%) and Stellantis (13%).

In September, we also note the good health of the Hyundai Tucson which, despite a modest eighth place, is the only one, with the Model 3, to experience constant growth in its market share over 2020 and 2021. In addition, If we look at the figures from January to September of this year 2021, it is the Golf which remains at the top of annual sales, followed in order by the Toyota Yaris, Dacia Sandero, Renault Clio and Peugeot 208.

100,000 Tesla order from Hertz

Happiness never comes alone, we learn that the rental company Hertz has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles. According to the Bloomberg site, the cars, for which the model breakdown is not known, will be delivered over the next 14 months and available on “main US markets and parts of Europe from early NovemberHertz says people renting a Tesla will have access to the Superchargers network, before the rental company builds its own charging network.

Hertz, which emerged from bankruptcy just four months ago, is not its first mega-order for electric vehicles. It will be remembered that the rental company ordered 500 Aiways U5 for Corsica last May.

This new order, worth around $ 4.2 billion, sent Tesla stock soaring, which rose more than 12.6%. As a result, Tesla has exceeded $ 1 trillion in market capitalization. Another beneficiary, Elon Musk himself, whose personal fortune is approaching $ 300 billion. He is ahead of Jeff Bezos ($ 193 billion) but also the oil company Exxon Mobil ($ 272 billion). Quite a symbol. (source Bloomberg)