the UN wants to revive in the country “a real political dynamic”

The members of the UN delegation met in particular the president of the transition, Colonel Assimi Goïta and members of civil society, as well as representatives of the armed groups involved in the peace process. For their part, the UN envoys sent messages.

With our correspondent in Bamako, Serge Daniel

In front of their various Malian interlocutors, the members of the UN Security Council delegation particularly insisted on the duration of the political transition in Mali. “ We told the various interlocutors that the best transition is the shortest transition, Explain Abdou Abarry, Ambassador of Niger to the UN. If we can not object to reforms, we should not delay the transition sheet for a long time. “





The security response ” not sufficient “

The Malian authorities have made no secret of the fact that the end of February 2022 date scheduled for the organization of the presidential and legislative elections could be postponed. The Malian government maintains the organization of national assemblies in Bamako at the end of December before making public an electoral calendar.

Another concern of UN diplomats on a field visit: “ As in many crises of this type, the security response is obviously necessary, but not sufficient. And the priority must certainly be on both sides to relaunch a real political dynamic and to restore peace everywhere in the territory. “, considers Nicolas de Rivière, French Ambassador to the UN.

A report on the visit will be made to the United Nations Security Council, which will advise.

► To read also: Negotiations with the jihadists in Mali: why this denial of the government?