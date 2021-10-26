the underside of the error of the VAR in favor of Paris revealed!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

After Pascal Garibian’s mea culpa, the technical direction of the refereeing goes further! The boss of the French referees had already recognized an “error” after the penalty inflicted on Angers at the very end of the game against Paris Saint-Germain. As a reminder, Bastien Dechepy, the referee of the meeting, had whistled a hand fault from Pierrick Capelle in his area, while Mauro Icardi had committed a fault at the start of the action.

During an educational meeting organized with several media, the DTA broadcast the video shot in the Replay Center, the room where the video referees review the images. Jérémie Pignard and Aurélien Berthomieu, in place that day, simply forgot to watch the start of the action. The latter were focused on a possible offside of Kylian Mbappé, as revealed The Parisian.

What push Stéphane Lannoy, deputy technical director in charge of video assistance, to recognize their mistake: “They got it wrong. This penalty should not have been awarded. »Not sure that this is enough to calm the Angers anger.



