the vaccination does not take off despite the release of the v

    For eight days, the anti-covid vaccine offer has doubled in Guyana. Guyanese people have the choice between the Pfizer mRNA vaccine or the Janssen replicating vaccine. Guyana has received 2,000 doses. However, the ARS figures do not show a significant improvement in the number of vaccinated.

    Over 7 days, between October 15 and 21, 2,284 people were vaccinated (no distinction between the 1st or the 2nd dose) and currently 32.6% of Guyanese over 12 years of age are fully vaccinated.

    The lowest vaccination coverage in France

    There was no rush on the traditional Janssen vaccine. However, many people argued that they preferred to benefit from a conventional vaccination technique. It must be said that the Janssen vaccine is especially recommended by the Haute Autorité de santé for people aged 55 and over. So the field of application for Guyana is narrowed because of the youth of its population.
    In addition, for optimal coverage, there is the obligation to take an mRNA vaccine for a second injection.

    One in 2 Guyanese between 50 and 74 years old is vaccinated. Of these, 50-64 year-olds have received at least one injection, and among 65-74 year-olds, they are 47.2%. The least vaccinated are seniors over 75, 38.2% of this fragile population which now has the possibility of being vaccinated at home.
    Vaccination coverage in Guyana remains very low. According to Public Health France, it has increased, in one month, by barely 3% all ages combined.


    Data for week 41 on vaccination from Public Health France


    © Public health France

    While in France 86% of the population is vaccinated, in Overseas France, two regions exceed 50%, Mayotte 57.8% and Reunion 67%. Guyana is at the back of the pack with 32.6% of people vaccinated


