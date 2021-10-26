The Voice 2022: The four coaches found, their names revealed!

Saturday evening took place the final of The Voice All Stars on TF1. Anne Sila in Florent Pagny’s team was crowned winner at the end of this evening. And as she slowly recovers from her emotions, the program teams are already looking for the next Voice. Indeed, it is already time to prepare for season 11 of the tele-hook, expected in 2022!

And according to information from Parisian, the coaches are all found! The production did not look very far since they are the same four from the spring 2021 edition who have agreed to sign, namely Florent Pagny, Amel Bent, Marc Lavoine and Vianney. This is the first time since season 2 in 2013 that the jury remains unchanged two consecutive years. “At the end of the previous season, it was very natural that we wanted to leave with this quartet which had thrilled the public and our talents. Especially since this desire was shared by the four coaches, who wanted to come back together, with the same band“, confided Matthieu Grelier, director of programs and development of ITV Studios France to the Parisian.





To make everyone’s wish come true, however, it was not easy. And for good reason, each of the coaches has a busy schedule between tours for Florent Pagny and Vianney, release of a new album for Amel Bent who is also expecting her third child and filming for Marc Lavoine. In short, “it was a puzzle“ to group them together. “Our production director, Fabien Husson, made 17 versions of the schedule to combine everyone’s agendas!“, indicated Matthieu Grelier. Thus, this year, the blind auditions will not be recorded from November but rather at the end of December.

Recall that for her part, Jenifer announced in tears during the All Stars final that she had decided to leave permanently The Voice after ten years of adventure.