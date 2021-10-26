the words of Florent Pagny which will not please Jenifer and Nolwenn Leroy

On October 30, TF1 will broadcast from 9:05 p.m. the premium celebrating the 20 years of Star Academy: we had said we would meet in 20 years. An event recorded at the Seine Musicale, and under the aegis of the indebted Nikos Aliagas, present since the beginning of the program. Indeed, the host is the first to have introduced Jenifer, Olivia, Mario, Carine and Jean-Pascal to the public, when they were only complete strangers. That year, the gates of Dammarie-les-Lys castle opened their doors for the very first time. A first cuvée sponsored that year already by a huge star, Florent Pagny.

A bit like many curious people present in front of their screens that evening, the coach of The Voice did not really know what awaited him by overseeing these apprentice singers filmed every day, and whose evolution would be scrutinized by the millions. viewers. “I found myself propelled godfather of the first edition but I discovered on the set this new mode of television“, says Florent Pagny to our colleagues from Télé Loisirs.





“I was hallucinating, wondering what this horror was“

While France has just seen Loana and Christophe leave the Loft of M6, Florent Pagny, he arrives in France and ignores everything what is becoming of reality TV in France. “For the record, I had not seen Loft Story, I was not in France at the time. When I landed in France, I was told that the Loft was a hit and that a new program was coming. That it was called Star Academy and that I was asked to be its godfather. I said ‘yes’ but I didn’t know anything. That evening I discovered this new way of doing television, with a dose of reality TV, eliminations… I remember that evening, half of the candidates had been eliminated. I was hallucinating. I wondered what this horror was…“

