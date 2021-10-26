“There will be a catching up of inflation”, assures the boss of Medef, “we did not wait for Ms. Hidalgo” to negotiate

“There are 60 professional branches that are negotiating, and yes, there will be an increase in wages,” assured Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, on franceinfo.

“Measures of the general increase type make no sense. It is in companies or in branches that this is negotiated”, said Tuesday, October 26 on franceinfo Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the president of Medef, reacting to the proposal of Anne Hidalgo, PS candidate in the presidential election, to increase the minimum wage by at least 10% if it is elected.

“As we speak, almost everywhere, it is negotiating. There are 60 professional branches that are negotiating, and yes, there will be an increase in salaries, because the year 2021, with a few exceptions, has has been a good year. Companies have regained margins and will be able to redistribute part of what they have earned “, he explained before tackling the socialist candidate: “We did not wait for Ms. Hidalgo to have social dialogue.”

A majority of employees will see their wages increase because there will be a catching up of inflation, which is still at 2%. Geoffroy Roux from Bézieux to franceinfo



Asked about the will of Anne Hidalgo but also of Yannick Jadot, the EELV presidential candidate to set up a climate ISF, the president of Medef believes that this version of the ISF is “even more complicated to set up”. “Deciding whether savings are invested in green energies or not, even Europe cannot. Is nuclear green or not green? Big debate”, he assures.