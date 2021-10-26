Thermomix, Lamborghini, Rolex … the state is auctioning 300 confiscated goods

The state is auctioning more than 300 goods from seizures and judicial confiscations on Friday, November 5, at the Drouot auction house.

Two Lamborghinis, two gold bars, eight Rolex watches … Once again, the state is auctioning off goods from seizures and judicial confiscations. The sale will take place on Friday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Drouot auction house and online, on its website.

This event was organized by the Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (AGRASC) on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, which joined forces with the National Directorate of State Interventions (DNID).

More than 300 goods of very different nature will be offered during the sale with several lots of gold coins, including Francs Napoleon, and prestigious wines (Romanée-Conti, Petrus …). The catalog also includes several luxury vehicles from the brands Lamborghini, Ferrari, Jaguar and even Porsche.

A Thermomix robot

High-value jewelry will also be offered, such as a Chopard ring, Cartier earrings, as well as watches with no less than eight Rolex models.

More surprisingly, gold bars, one of which is estimated at around 30,000 euros, silver and palladium will go on sale on November 5. But their sale will be reserved for professionals.





A Thermomix up for auction © Drouot

Finally, after sports cars and Louis Vuitton bags, participants can try to win the last prize: a food processor Thermomix sold as a set with a Dyson AirWrap hair dryer, all estimated at 500 euros.