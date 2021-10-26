this drone that films in 4K is half price (-60%)

DJI offers many references to suit all needs and budgets. As for the Mavic Air, it is a mid-range drone once sold for 849 euros, but today it costs only 349 euros at Darty.

The DJI Mavic Air was launched in 2018 and was replaced last year with a new model. However, it is still today an excellent drone capable of filming in 4K with many automatic modes, offering at the same time a format almost as compact as the entry-level Mavic Mini, and for practically the same price as the latter. today thanks to this reduction of almost 60% on its original price.

What to remember from the DJI Mavic Air

The compact format

Obstacle detection

The many automatic modes

The ability to shoot up to 4K at 30 FPS

Instead of 849 euros at its launch, the DJI Mavic Air drone is now available on sale at only 349 euros at Darty, a significant and significant saving of 500 euros.

A compact drone that films in 4K

The Mavic Air range from the DJI brand represents a middle ground, located between the accessibility of the Mavic Mini and the premium features of the Mavic 2. The drone that interests us then brings together the best of both worlds by offering a template the size of ” a smartphone (when folded) for a weight of only 430 grams, while giving the possibility of filming in 4K UHD at 30 fps, in 2.7K at 60 fps or in Full HD / HD at 120 fps thanks to its camera 3-axis stabilized 11mm CMOS. The very recent Mavic Mini 2 finally offers this same display quality, but it is currently more expensive, then anyway the rest of the integrated components are not as complete as this Mavic Air, however dating from 2018.

Indeed, with this mid-range drone from DJI, you will be much more serene during your flight sessions, because it integrates a Flight Autonomy 2.0 collision detector in order to avoid obstacles for you, as far as possible. standing in your way, such as a wall or a tree.





All the premium features are here

Likewise for the modes, the Mini 2 makes a lot of sacrifices to lower the final bill, but the Mavic Air hardly made any when it was released 3 years ago. We then find many high-end features such as Palm Control (or SmartCapture), which allows you to control the drone with hand gestures. You can then wave for him to follow you or take a picture, for example. Other automatic programs are waiting for you, going from Asteroid mode to Boomerang mode to the ActiveTrack function to follow up to 16 people at the same time.

The DJI Mavic Air is controlled using an included remote control, which offers a theoretical range of 4 kilometers, where it is also possible to insert your smartphone to have real-time video feedback. The 2,375 mAh battery can finally fly the drone for a little over 20 minutes, depending on the modes used, and you won’t need a microSD immediately thanks to its very useful 8 GB internal capacity. to store a few videos, although there is a slot to expand the storage later.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the DJI Mavic Air.

