this habit that his companion can no longer stand

An extraordinary course. On October 26, 2021, France 2 will launch the starting signal for the Masters of Don’t forget the lyrics. A meeting eagerly awaited by fans of the program presented by Nagui, which brings together the 32 best Maestros in the game. Among them, great regulars like Kévin, the third in the ranking, whose second place was dethroned by Caroline, the second best candidate of Don’t forget the lyrics, eliminated from the game on October 21 with € 416,000 and 56 wins. A danger for the two pillars of the game? It’s possible. So much so that Kévin and Caroline decided to revise their musical repertoire together. On the eve of this big meeting, Télé Loisirs interviewed the two Maestros. The opportunity to discover that Margaux’s companion no longer supports one of her habits …





Is their proximity in the ranking at the origin of their friendship? “No, that doesn’t have much to do with it, but it’s true that when we saw Caroline move up in the rankings, we supported each other a lot,” replied Margaux, somewhat anxious. The two French song enthusiasts have therefore made an appointment to revise together: “We call each other on Messenger. Beforehand, we prepare a small list of songs. […] We put ourselves in the conditions of the show, by launching a karaoke track, “she explains.

Since leaving the game on February 3, 2020, Margaux has never really cut the cord with Nagui's game show … The proof, she continues to watch the show

