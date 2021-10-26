This mother gave birth to three daughters, neither triplets nor twins, on the same date

This mother gave birth to three daughters, all born on the same day. However, they are neither triplets nor twins.

Kristin Lammert is a mother of three children. These three sisters have an unusual feature: they were all born on the same day, three years apart. Indeed, all the girls were born on August 25 and yet, they are neither triplets nor twins.

Photo credit: Kristin Lammert

Kristin’s first daughter, named Sophia, was born on August 25, 2015. Three years later, she had a baby sister, Giuliana, also born on August 25. Finally, three years later, the family welcomed the youngest, Mia, born … on August 25. This very rare event surprised the entire medical team that supervised Kristin Lammert, because the hospital staff had never seen it.

“What we do know is that this phenomenon is extremely rare”said Christine Greves, obstetrician and gynecologist.

Three sisters born on the same day

The story of these three sisters quickly went viral. Kristin has received many comments from Internet users about her situation, some of them sharing their experiences. Others were more skeptical and accused the mother of having planned these births, with the aim that her three daughters were born on the same day. However, nothing was planned. Kristin and her partner wanted three children, and they hoped the first would be born in August.





Photo credit: Kristin Lammert

For the next two babies, no date was planned, and the parents just wanted their third daughter to be born before September 1, so that she wouldn’t be the youngest in school.

“The date doesn’t align automatically. My doctors weren’t going to induce labor because the date was cool ”, Kristin justified.

The third pregnancy was the most difficult for the young mother, as she contracted Covid-19 while she was pregnant. Additionally, due to the pandemic, Kristin’s family could not be near her in the maternity ward. The new mother also had preeclampsia, which can lead to an early delivery, which is why her daughter was born before September 1, the same day as her two other sisters.

Sophia and Giuliana were involved before the birth of their little sister. Together with their parents, they listened to the baby’s heartbeat, read pregnancy books and played doctor. For them, the birth of their little sister was the best birthday present.