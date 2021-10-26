threatened by famine, families consider selling their children

The country, now ruled by the Taliban, sees its population facing a serious food crisis. This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migrating or starving, warns a UN official.

After the political crisis comes the humanitarian crisis. Two months after the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the country is facing a critical situation: more than half of its population will be this winter in a situation of acute food insecurity.

The cry of alarm, coming from United Nations agencies, was also relayed by several media including the BBC. The British media, while reporting that foreign funds ceased with the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul, puts forward the figure of at least one million Afghan children likely to die for lack of treatment and / or food.

“I wish I didn’t have to”

Faced with this disaster, many families have no other choice but to sell some of their children in order to buy food.

“My other child is starving so we have to sell my family,” an Afghan mother told BBC reporters in Herat, “How can I not be sad? […] I wish I didn’t have to.

“We are starving. We have no more flour, no more oil at home. We have nothing left,” said the father of the family facing the camera, “my daughter does not know what her future will be. do not know how she will take it but I had to do it “. Their daughter will stay with them until she walks, when she will be picked up by the person who bought her for around $ 500, enough to support the family for several months.

Stories like these can also be observed in Kabul, where a France 2 team was able to meet another family from central Afghanistan. When they arrived in the capital, the parents resigned themselves to selling their second child to feed their eldest son. Our colleagues specify that it was an Afghan couple who could not have children who made this proposal to them.





“A person offered to buy our child, we have become so poor in two months that we have to make do, our daughter is one month and two days old”, explains the father of the child to our colleagues from France Televisions. “We have not yet fixed the price, they said to us ‘come to our place this week and we will discuss'”, says the mother of the family.

“Among the worst humanitarian disasters in the world”

Afghanistan is devastated by more than four decades of conflict and suffers from the consequences of global warming, the source of severe droughts in 2018 and 2021. Its economy has stalled since the Taliban came to power, which brought the international community to freeze the aid on which it relied very heavily.

According to the World Food Program, more than half of the Afghan population – or 22.8 million people – will soon experience acute food insecurity, due to the combined effects of war, global warming and economic and health crises. This is the highest figure since the UN began analyzing this data in Afghanistan ten years ago.

“This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migrating or starving, unless we can step up our aid to save lives,” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program (WFP). , in a statement issued jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). “Afghanistan is now among the worst humanitarian disasters in the world, if not the worst,” confirmed David Beasley.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in aid blocked

Very worried as winter approaches, UN agencies have warned that their humanitarian response will be affected by the lack of resources. So far, they have only received a third of the funds they need.

The international community has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in aid but is looking for a mechanism to disburse this money directly, without going through the Taliban government.

The FAO urgently needs $ 11.4 million (€ 9.8 million) and is seeking an additional $ 200 million for the 2022 agricultural season.

“Hunger is increasing and children are dying. We cannot feed people with promises. Financial commitments have to turn into real money,” concludes David Beasley.