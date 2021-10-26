Threatened by the Region, the SNCF sends emergency reinforcements to Hauts-de-France

After the anger of the users, the threat of the Hauts-de-France region, here is the response of the SNCF. Confronted in the region with what she calls ” production difficulties “, The railway company announces Tuesday” an immediate recovery plan “.

The regional executive had indeed threatened yesterday to overpay its contribution as long as the SNCF did not try to remedy the problems on the Hauts-de-France lines. She began by recognizing ” altered passenger service “,” consistency below target “,” a sharp increase in the number of train cancellations and a reduced fleet of equipment “.

Staff reinforcements and an effort on maintenance

By November 8, SNCF announces “ the assignment of 40 staff, drivers and controllers “. But also the reinforcement ” starting this week by volunteer staff from other SNCF Voyageurs entities, in the maintenance, driving and control of trains “. Then ” strengthening the maintenance and repair capacity of TER trains at weekends, starting next weekend with the mobilization of staff “. At last ” reinforcement of the equipment fleet with the arrival this week of 2 additional locomotives “.





While waiting for these measures to bear fruit, SNCF also announces ” a program to strengthen human and material resources so that our customers can travel more serenely in less loaded trains “.

<br />





