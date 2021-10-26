three abandoned children with their brother’s skeleton found in Texas apartment

Three children “abandoned in an apartment” for several months were discovered, Sunday in Houston, Texas (United States), announced the Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (in English), Monday October 25. “The skeleton of a small child has also been found”, he clarified. It was the oldest of the three, a 15-year-old, who notified the police “that his 9-year-old brother had passed away a year ago and his body was in the room next to his”, detailed Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The situation is “horrible, tragic” for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”, added the sheriff at a press conference.





The eldest of the siblings “doing her best to take care of others”, his two little brothers aged 7 and 10, explained the sheriff. The two youngest children, however, appear to be “suffer from undernutrition” and show “signs of physical injury”. The three children were taken to hospital for examination and treatment.

The mother of the children and her companion were found Sunday evening. They were questioned and released, police said, specifying that no prosecution has been initiated at this stage. The parents “had probably not lived in the apartment for several months”, the sheriff tweeted. The investigation, entrusted to the criminal police and the unit in charge of child abuse, is still ongoing, said Ed Gonzalez.