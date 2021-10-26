To fund the stimulus, Biden’s America plans to tax billionaires and the very rich

The subject has been a sea serpent for several months in the United States. It is also a bone of contention between the liberal tradition of limiting state spending and the Keynesian American progressives. But the federal state must urgently find new tax revenues, first to finance the pharaonic post-Covid recovery plan wanted by Joe Biden (up to 3.500 billion dollars), then to definitively rule out the risk of default payment plan that hovers above public finances.

Because if Joe Biden can boast of having reduced the public deficit, and this despite emergency spending related to Covid-19, the economic recovery is proving more fragile than expected (the IMF having lowered its growth forecast to 6 % in 2021). With the supply disruptions and the semiconductor crisis lingering, Washington may not be able to count on rebounding household consumption and corporate profits for long.

Also, to anticipate it, the‘idea would be totax so-called “latent” capital gains, that is to say tax dormant gains in the thick portfolios of stocks of great American fortunes. What to jump the elected Republicans and some more conservative Democrats in Congress.

“We will probably have a tax on the rich,” said Democratic House official Nancy Pelosi Sunday on CNN.

200 billion tax revenues in 10 years

The proposal targets people with more than $ 1 billion in assets or more than $ 100 million in income over three years, or less than 1,000 U.S. taxpayers, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other media mention some 700 billionaires.

Today, a wealthy shareholder like Elon Musk, boss of Tesla or Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, does not pay tax on these unrealized capital gains on the pretext that these gains do not exist until they do. are not actually cashed.

According to Ms. Pelosi, this tax could generate at least $ 200 billion in revenue over a decade, far from the more than 3 trillion in spending over 8 to 10 years wanted by Joe Biden to reform America.

“Build Back Better“,” Build back better “in favor of social and climate measures remains in the order of 2,000 billion dollars over 10 years and that to modernize infrastructure amounts to 1,200 billion.





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the same channel, admitted that “this would make it easier to achieve gains on capital, which represent an extremely important part of the income of the richest people and which currently are not imposed “.

Since the announcement of its stimulus plans, the Democratic administration has been looking for new tax revenues. A booming sector in the United States, that of cryptocurrencies, whose capital gains generated are also in the sights of tax collectors, awaiting regulation.

Joe Biden takes advantage of the recovery to reduce the public deficit but not the debt

(With AFP)