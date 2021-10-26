Top 14. Toulon and Patrice Collazo separate

The RCT manager is leaving his post, the club announced on Tuesday, after a loss in La Rochelle on Sunday and a 13th place in the standings

Ironically, Patrice Collazo ended his career as manager of Rugby Club Toulonnais after losing his former club La Rochelle. Three years of collaboration ended in a few words: the RCT, 13th in the Top 14 ranking, announced Tuesday in a laconic press release the departure of its manager since 2018, Patrice Collazo. “The Rugby Club Toulonnais and Patrice Collazo have decided, by mutual agreement, to put an end to their collaboration”, announced the RCT on its website.

Penultimate in the standings, with only two victories in eight days of the championship, the three-time European champion and four-time champion of France brought the Collazo experience to an abrupt end. The former pillar, now 47 years old, did not resist a new defeat, a heavy setback (39-6), Sunday night, which – by his own admission – had made him “a headache “.

He arrived in La Rade in 2018, to succeed the current coach of the XV of France Fabien Galthié, after a successful reign in La Rochelle (2011-2018). For the reception of Biarritz, Friday on behalf of the 9th day of Top 14, it is the Irishman James Coughlan, in charge of the defense of the RCT, who will be on the bench.

Leaded by wounds

Collazo, born in the Var, has never managed to qualify the club for the finals, finishing 9th in his first season and 8th last season. During the 2019-2020 edition, interrupted by the pandemic, the RCT was 4th in the regular phase after 17 days.





This season, he has not been spared from injuries, since Blues captain Charles Ollivon (knee), international scrum-half Baptiste Serin (shoulder), Italian legend Sergio Parisse (wrist), winger Gabin Villière (thigh), the world champion Eben Etzebeth (leave), like the precious Anthony Etrillard (shoulder), Julien Hériteau (thigh), Christopher Tolofua (knee) or Lopeti Timani (knee) all went through the infirmary.

While waiting for Kolbe and Michalak

Superstar Cheslin Kolbe, snatched at great expense from Stade Toulouse, will not play until mid-December due to a knee injury. Beyond the results and absences, his methods, deemed harsh, had also ended up turning part of his workforce and supporters against him. A demonstration by Var fans was even scheduled for Thursday.

At the beginning of October, the president of the RCT Bernard Lemaître stepped up to defend his now ex-coach, nevertheless assuring that a “balance sheet” would be made after the three meetings against Brive, Racing 92 and La Rochelle. “I read that the players would be tired of the situation. But they are not with their salary … And if it was the opposite, if the club was tired of its players? ”, Then launched Lemaître.

Three matches that ended with only one victory, against the Corréziens (13-9), acquired under the whistles of the Mayol stadium. And two defeats, in Racing (27-20) and ahead of La Rochelle therefore, which cost Collazo his place. Sign of concerns within the Var club, the RCT had recently announced the return of Frédéric Michalak. The former opening half of the XV of France, currently a consultant at the Sydney Roosters rugby union club, will join the Var club in December to follow “the individual development of the players”. He will intervene with professional players and the training center, “on the technical part and on the vision of rugby”. With the mission of straightening Toulon.