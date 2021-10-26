Touche Pas à Mon Poste: Wejdene at war with production following its elimination? Info is falling

During the last Dancing With 11 Stars bounty, Wejdene was eliminated and rumors say that she has been on the outs with her partner for a little while. And this evening on the plateau of Touche Pas à Mon Poste, the departure of Wejdene has caused a lot of talk. According to Gilles Verdez, the singer was exhausted by the rhythm of the show and she would not have appreciated the image we wanted to give her … He recalls that Wejdene is a minor and that she is a very modest young woman. Obviously, the outfits or the rather sexy performances would not always have been appreciated by Wejdene.





For his part, Guillaume Genton revealed that Wejdene was absolutely not at war with the production of Dance with the stars. They were even very disappointed that she was eliminated from the competition. He saw her as a potential winner. He also adds that she had a small drop in morale and that was why she was below during the last bounties.

Other information was also provided by Raymond who reveals that there was also jealousy. Wejdene would not have appreciated that Tayc and Bilal were the most prominent candidates in the adventure. For the moment, the singer has not reacted to any of this. In fact, she deleted all of her posts on Instagram. And she also unfollow everyone she was following! In addition, we let you discover the TV audiences of last week, including those of DALS11.