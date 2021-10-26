Towards a shortage of blue paint?

The CEO of Dutch paint manufacturer AkzoNobel said he fears a shortage of the color blue due to the disruption of world trade.

Can we paint its walls blue? This is not sure, at least in the coming months: the paint manufacturer AkzoNobel has warned that it is running out of ingredients to make the shades of blue due to the global shortage of raw materials and disruption of supply chains linked to the health crisis, reports Bloomberg.

After electronic chips, paper, Ikea furniture or sneakers, it is also the blue that could be lacking, because making paint requires a very large number of chemicals. “There is a base shade that is extremely difficult to achieve” and “it creates complete chaos,” explains to Bloomberg Thierry Vanlancker, at the head of the Dutch group known for its Dulux and Sikkens brands.





“Six to nine months”

Especially since, according to the manager, it is also difficult for the company to stock up on tinplate, which is used to… make the paint cans. Thierry Vanlancker nevertheless wishes to reassure: this “transitional” situation should only last “six to nine months”, because “there is no fundamental reason why there would be a lasting imbalance of supply and demand” , he assures.