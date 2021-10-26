“TPMP”: Dinah’s brother, who committed suicide at 14, testifies

TPMP – A particularly trying sequence in Do not touch My TV on C8 this Monday, October 25.

While the Mulhouse prosecutor’s office opened an investigation that same day for “harassment” after Dinah’s suicide, the mother of this 14-year-old high school student, Samira, as well as her son, Rayan, were invited to speak on the set. by Cyril Hanouna, they who point out the behavior of several of his comrades as well as the inaction of the teaching staff.

“I’m not going forward. (…) I miss her, I miss every second that God makes my sister. They took her from me ”, Rayan testifies today, three weeks after Dinah was found hanged at the family home in Kingersheim, in the Haut-Rhin.

“We called each other every night. She was showing me how she was going to dress the next day to go to class. We had ‘lunch time’ (…), we ate together in FaceTime since I did not live at home ”, continues the young man, his voice jerky (to listen to video below). “When things were wrong, my mother would ask me to call her; I called her, she confided in me. I tried to make my home as much as possible on weekends and vacations, I spent all my time with her, I made music with her, we wrote songs, we sang. And now she is no longer there, my life has no meaning. ”

“I was so afraid to tell him the news because he was fused with his sister”, adds his mother at his side, who had to go about it four times, during different calls, to announce the death to him. by Dinah. “I’m sorry Rayan (…) because I didn’t protect her enough”, Samira confides again, before her son reframes her: “Mom, stop, stop, don’t apologize (.. .) it’s not your fault, it’s not your fault, don’t say that ”.

Opposite, Cyril Hanouna is in tears, struggling to speak again behind this very heavy testimony.