“TPMP”: Dinah’s brother, who committed suicide at 14, testifies

TPMP – A particularly trying sequence in Do not touch My TV on C8 this Monday, October 25.
While the Mulhouse prosecutor’s office opened an investigation that same day for “harassment” after Dinah’s suicide, the mother of this 14-year-old high school student, Samira, as well as her son, Rayan, were invited to speak on the set. by Cyril Hanouna, they who point out the behavior of several of his comrades as well as the inaction of the teaching staff.
“I’m not going forward. (…) I miss her, I miss every second that God makes my sister. They took her from me ”, Rayan testifies today, three weeks after Dinah was found hanged at the family home in Kingersheim, in the Haut-Rhin.
“We called each other every night. She was showing me how she was going to dress the next day to go to class. We had ‘lunch time’ (…), we ate together in FaceTime since I did not live at home ”, continues the young man, his voice jerky (to listen to video below). “When things were wrong, my mother would ask me to call her; I called her, she confided in me. I tried to make my home as much as possible on weekends and vacations, I spent all my time with her, I made music with her, we wrote songs, we sang. And now she is no longer there, my life has no meaning. ”
“I was so afraid to tell him the news because he was fused with his sister”, adds his mother at his side, who had to go about it four times, during different calls, to announce the death to him. by Dinah. “I’m sorry Rayan (…) because I didn’t protect her enough”, Samira confides again, before her son reframes her: “Mom, stop, stop, don’t apologize (.. .) it’s not your fault, it’s not your fault, don’t say that ”.
Opposite, Cyril Hanouna is in tears, struggling to speak again behind this very heavy testimony.
“I want his stalkers, they pay for what they did to him”
“Today, what’s your fight?” Then asks the presenter of Rayan.
“Do justice to my sister first. I want his stalkers to pay for what they did to him, ”he replies, before continuing shortly afterwards with an anecdote that marked him (to listen in the video below):
“I remember one week in particular, when I came back to my parents for a week, they were at work. There isn’t a day when the college hasn’t called three or four times a day to say ‘come and get her, she doesn’t want to go to class, she doesn’t feel well, she has a stomach ache, she has a headache ‘. (…) But really every day of the week. And at no time did they say to themselves ‘there is a problem’ and it comes from their establishment. (…) At no time did they question themselves. The problem came from my sister ”.
This Monday, Rayan also confided in the media Brut (to listen in the video below). “I don’t even dare to imagine what she was able to endure”, he says in particular. “She called my mother sometimes, she locked herself in the toilets of the college, in the canteen or during recess and she did not dare to go out. She called her in tears, and we had to come and pick her up ”.
“I would like to understand what makes teenagers pick up on the same person over and over again.”
Her name was Dinah, she was 14 years old. She hanged herself. Her brother testifies to the harassment she suffered for years. pic.twitter.com/AtyoZqOJQ6
– Brut FR (@brutofficiel) October 25, 2021
