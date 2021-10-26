Trudeau unveils his government, Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, returned to power last month for a third term, on Tuesday presented his ministerial team, which is joint and made up of 38 ministers. He notably promoted the liberal Mélanie Joly, a 42-year-old Quebec lawyer elected to the Commons for the first time in 2015, to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs to replace Marc Garneau, who is leaving the cabinet. She was previously the head of the Department of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Justin Trudeau also appoints, a few days before the COP26 climate summit, environmental activist Steven Guilbeault as head of the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change. Known for having co-founded the organization Equiterre, the largest environmental organization in Quebec, he was also director and campaign manager at Greenpeace. Former Minister of Supply Anita Anand, in particular in charge of delivering Covid-19 vaccines to Canada, becomes Minister of National Defense.





“Progressive program”

She is the second woman to hold the post, as senior officials face charges of sexual assault. “This diverse team will continue to find concrete solutions to the challenges facing Canadians, and to implement a progressive agenda, while ending the fight against COVID-19.“, Said the Prime Minister’s office in a press release. Justin Trudeau was re-elected as head of a minority government on September 20, 2021, failing to secure a majority. The new composition of the House of Commons is almost identical to the previous one.

At the end of September, the Prime Minister had already confirmed the appointment of Chrystia Freeland as Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, a role she occupied before the last election. Earlier this month, Justin Trudeau let it be known that his government’s priorities would be the fight against Covid-19, against global warming, to advance reconciliation with the natives and to move towards a national network of child care centers. .