More

    Trump’s social network fascinates Wall Street

    NewsWorld


    DECRYPTION – Spac’s action is booming. But the future social network is accused of having plagiarized Mastodon.

    While waiting for its first users, Donald Trump’s future Truth Social network is unleashing the passions of investors. Since the announcement of its proposed merger with the new company of the former US president, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the share of Spac called Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), has soared 740% , after two particularly crazy stock market sessions at the end of last week. Never has a Spac (a company that raises money on the stock market with the sole purpose of making an acquisition) had known such volumes of transactions. Listed since September on the Nasdaq, the company, now better known by the nickname “Trump Spac”, is valued at more than $ 8 billion!

    Read alsoDonald Trump’s future social network is blazing on Wall Street

    The phenomenon responds to the robot portrait of what is called a “same stock”, popularized last spring by the Gameloft and AMC businesses. It can be defined as the sudden interest in a stock whose price results from its virality on forums and social networks.

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 76% left to discover.


    To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlethe couple are celebrating an important anniversary with a cute photo
    Next articleTo counter the “Facebook files”, Mark Zuckerberg goes fishing for young people

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC