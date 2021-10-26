Trump’s social network fascinates Wall Street

DECRYPTION – Spac’s action is booming. But the future social network is accused of having plagiarized Mastodon.

While waiting for its first users, Donald Trump’s future Truth Social network is unleashing the passions of investors. Since the announcement of its proposed merger with the new company of the former US president, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the share of Spac called Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), has soared 740% , after two particularly crazy stock market sessions at the end of last week. Never has a Spac (a company that raises money on the stock market with the sole purpose of making an acquisition) had known such volumes of transactions. Listed since September on the Nasdaq, the company, now better known by the nickname “Trump Spac”, is valued at more than $ 8 billion!

The phenomenon responds to the robot portrait of what is called a “same stock”, popularized last spring by the Gameloft and AMC businesses. It can be defined as the sudden interest in a stock whose price results from its virality on forums and social networks.