Trump’s son and pro-gun Republicans go after Alec Baldwin

Used, like his father, to scathing spikes on Twitter and controversy, Donald Trump Jr. openly mocked the American actor, the victim of a likely accidental shooting that cost the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, on the set of the western “Rust”. “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people,” we read on t-shirts and sweatshirts, available on Donald Trump Jr.’s website, for $ 27.99.

On these t-shirts, there is an argument often advanced by people in favor of carrying a weapon in the United States: the problem is not the weapon itself, but the person who carries and uses the weapon, indicates BFM. Donald Trump Jr also posted on social networks a photomontage showing Alec Baldwin wearing the famous t-shirt, which he has since deleted.

But the son of the former president is not the only one to attack the actor. Lauren Boebert, a member of the Republican Party sitting in the House of Representatives, reposted an old tweet from Alec Baldwin defending the protesters of the Black Lives Matters movement in which he declared his wish to design t-shirts on which it would be written: ” My hands are up. Please don’t shoot me! “. In her tweet, the Republican ironically asks the actor if these t-shirts are still available.



If they reacted, these taunts, did not please the majority of Internet users who do not appreciate that jokes are made about a tragedy that caused the death of a person.

Alec Baldwin, whose imitations of the former US president amused some voters, is currently singled out by a number of pro-gun American right-wing figures because he has criticized several times in his career. the carrying of arms in the United States.

The actor would be particularly “targeted by thealt-right (the “alternative right”, a term used to describe the pro-Trump extreme right, excessively conservative and partisan in particular of white supremacism, Editor’s note) since the events of New Mexico, ”writes HuffPost.

In a tweet the main interested party only expressed “his sadness” and shared “his state of shock regarding the tragic accident”. Stating in passing that he “collaborated fully with the police” to help resolve the investigation.

If the current police investigation has not yet clarified the responsibilities of those present on October 21 on the set of “Rust”, we learned on Monday October 25 that Dave Halls, the assistant director who gave the film. gun to Alec Baldwin, had already been fired from a previous film for an accident involving a gun. No prosecution has been initiated at this point but attention is focused on those who handled the weapon before the fatal shot, including Dave Halls and the chief gunsmith, 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.