Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives up expelling ten Western diplomats

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s backpedaling. The Turkish president gave up on Monday, October 25, to expel ten Western ambassadors whose departure he had ordered after their mobilization in favor of a man in prison. For the Turkish power, this about-face allows the country to avoid finding itself diplomatically isolated, and even more weakened economically.

Diplomats have “retreated” and “will be more careful in the future”, declared the head of state after a meeting of his government of several hours, the contents of which were not revealed. The ten ambassadors – United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden – had mobilized in favor of the patron and businessman Osman Kavala, imprisoned for four years without judgement.