Two dead, four injured in shopping mall shooting

Guns continue to mourn the United States. Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, in the northwest of the country, local police said on Monday.

The suspected shooter, who appears to have acted alone, has been arrested and all danger has been ruled out for the population, said Ryan Lee, police chief of Boise, capital and largest city of the state of Idaho.





The reason unknown at the moment

According to him, the police were warned around 13:50 that shots had sounded in a shopping center of Boise and that “at least one person had been affected”. When they arrived there, the police exchanged gunshots with a suspect, during which a police officer was injured. “We are really not able at this stage to evoke any reason” for the gesture of the suspect, said the chief of police, estimating that “it would be really very premature to make assumptions”. No details were given on the identity of the victims or on the state of health of the four injured people.

The shootings causing many victims remain a recurring scourge in the United States, in schools, supermarkets or in the workplace in particular. But blockages in Congress, under the influence of the arms lobby, make any major breakthrough on the subject unlikely despite calls from politicians, President Joe Biden included, to tighten control over their circulation.