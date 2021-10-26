Two-thirds of suspended caregivers now vaccinated, government says

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran, welcomed in front of the Senate the low rate of suspension and resignation among the nursing staff

“Two-thirds of suspended caregivers returned to work once vaccinated,” Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Tuesday, adding that “the suspension and resignation rate is extremely low”.

“From the first lifts I have, two-thirds of suspended caregivers returned to work once vaccinated. This is good ”, announced the minister during a hearing in the Senate on the bill“ health vigilance ”.





“We are therefore at a vaccination coverage rate for employees of health and medico-social establishments which is extremely high and a suspension and resignation rate which is extremely low”, he continued, without advancing an overall number for staff still suspended.

The Minister Delegate for Autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon, had specified on October 20 to the National Assembly that on that date, 7,930 caregivers were suspended in France.

Already obliged since September 15 to justify at least one injection, employees of hospitals, clinics and retirement homes, as well as liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters and ambulance attendants, i.e. 2.7 million workers, have since on November 15, attest to a “complete scheme”, under penalty of suspension of their employment contract, without remuneration.