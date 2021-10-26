UFOs could be alien technology, says NASA chief

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Futurism

“Who am I to say that planet Earth is the only location for a civilized and organized form of life like ours?”, asked Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA. Visiting the University of Virginia, the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Agency emitted possible links between military sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the search for extraterrestrial life .

Bill Nelson referred to pilots who have seen UFOs before. “They know they saw something, and their radars got stuck on it”, did he declare. “And they don’t know what it is. And we don’t know what it is. We hope it’s not an adversary here on Earth who has this kind of technology ”, he continued.





Lots of questions, few answers

In front of the crowd at the university where this former law student graduated, Bill Nelson unrolled a host of existential questions. “Who’s over there?” Who are we? How did we come here? How did we come to be who we are? How did we evolve? Do these conditions exist in a universe that has billions of other suns and billions of other galaxies? ”

The NASA boss spoke of recent theories that there could be other universes than ours. But he did not claim to have specific information and in all likelihood he was enjoying himself during this public appearance.

This attitude frankly denotes that of his predecessor, Steve Jurczyk, who was reserved on the subject of extraterrestrial life. In an interview with Futurism in February 2021, he said it was difficult to comment on this issue. “So far, no aliens”, he had concluded.