UK – Flesh-eating sexual infection worries





For two years, cases of a very specific sexually transmitted infection have increased in the United Kingdom, according to the observations of doctors relayed by The Sun. Donovanosis is a bacterial disease that affects the genitals and surrounding areas. It is characterized by small, painless nodules that appear about 10 to 40 days after infection, then burst and form open, oozing tissue sores. For this characteristic, the infection is also called … “flesh-eating”.

According to The Sun, 19 cases were reported in 2016 and double in 2019 in Great Britain. Since the end of confinements, this sexually transmitted infection has continued to increase, according to Public Health England, causing fear in the medical community. The disease is very present in India or Brazil, for example, but rarely seen at this level in Europe.

Depending on the case, the lesions, which appear in areas of sexual contact, can worsen and lead to life-threatening consequences. In women, the lining of the vagina and the cervix may be affected. It is obviously important that the infection is treated as soon as possible. Shree Datta, obstetrician and gynecologist cited by The Sun, recalls that “the use of condoms reduces the risk of contracting the disease”. In the meantime, the prevention message accompanies vigilance.

