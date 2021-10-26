“Un Si Grand Soleil” in advance: Clément and Janet get married, Antonin and Dylan leave the roommate

“Un Si Grand Soleil” in advance with the detailed summary of episode 765 of Tuesday, November 02, In the daily series of France 2, Clément organizes a surprise wedding and Anissa is depressed.

Capture France TV

The detailed summary of the previous episode of Un Si Grand Soleil is also online.

“Un Si Grand Soleil” in advance: the Summary of episode 765 of November 02, 2021

Janet and Clément have maintained their honeymoon. Janet prepares her suitcase. Clément, who always wants to surprise her, refuses to tell her where they are going on a trip. But when they were supposed to leave only tonight, Clement tells Janet that he made a mistake with the plane schedule, and that they are finally leaving in two hours. The taxi they ordered drops them off at the town hall and not at the airport. Clément has organized a surprise wedding and all their relatives are present. Even if Janet has not prepared for the occasion, she is happy and unites her destiny with that of Clément.

Meanwhile, Alix picks up Claudine at the hospital when she receives a text from Sabine telling her that Janet and Clément are married. Claudine confides to her friend that she believed for a moment to be still in love with her ex-husband. And she says she is happy for him and Janet. Now that she has reconciled with Clément, she can turn the page.

After the ceremony, Sabine and Enzo return home. Claudine confides to her daughter that her return to Montpellier made her aware of all that she missed with them. The lawyer now wants to enjoy her daughter and grandson to the fullest and why not settle in the region. Sabine is very moved. Claudine then receives a call from Janet who takes her news. She confesses to him that her intentions towards Clément at the beginning were not commendable. Claudine would like to get back on a healthy footing with Janet and why not one day that they become friends.





At the airport, Clement announces to Janet that they are going on a honeymoon trip to Saint Petersburg. Janet only picked up summer clothes, convinced her husband was going to take her to the sun. Clément reassures her quickly, he has planned everything.

Antonin and Dylan leave the roommate

Anissa suffers from her break-up with Antonin. Yasmine is worried. She has never seen Anissa so depressed. Yasmine wonders if Antonin would not have met another girl. She regrets that Anissa did not confide in her more. Gérald advises his partner to stop worrying. And he explains to her that Anissa is a big girl now. To reassure Jasmine, Gérald calls Dylan to find out what happened between Anissa and Antonin. The young man confesses to her half-word that Anissa cheated on her boyfriend with someone from the roommate.

Antonin has gathered his things. Before leaving the roommate to move in with his parents again, he has an explanation with Charles. Antonin is convinced that Charles accepted this roommate only to be with Anissa. Charles assures him otherwise, but Antonin is not fooled. Charles asks Antonin to ask himself the right questions: if Anissa cheated on him with him for weeks, something was wrong with their relationship. Wounded, Antonin prepares to hit him and changes his mind, believing that Charles is not worth it. After Antoninus left, Charles burst into tears.

Antonin later finds Dylan at 101. He asks him if he was aware that Anissa was cheating on him with Charles. Dylan is uncomfortable. Antonin very quickly understands that his best friend was in the secret and he reproaches him for not telling him anything. Dylan tries to justify himself. He explains to Antoninus that he thought their adventure was over and that he did not know how to tell him about it. Antonin still feels betrayed.

As Antonin does not respond to his messages, Anissa calls Dylan to hear from him. Gerald’s son blames Anissa for lying to him. The young woman apologizes but in vain. Dylan has come up against her and he hastily ends the conversation.

Charles meets Eliott at the Park. Now that Anissa is single, he hopes he can get her back. Eliott advises him to forget it, but Charles remains convinced that something strong is happening between them.

Dylan also got his things ready. Before leaving the roommate, he thinks back to the good times he had in this apartment.

