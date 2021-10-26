UNDERSTAND IT ALL – Why Facebook is facing a storm of criticism

Facebook is the subject of revelations based on thousands of internal documents. They paint the portrait of a company seeking to cover up practices that endanger users.

Has the creature overtaken the creator? This question could sum up the questions surrounding the Californian group Facebook, which owns – among others – the social network of the same name, Instagram, but also the WhatsApp and Messenger messengers.

This juggernaut with more than 3.5 billion users worldwide is now plunged into what could be the most serious crisis in its history, almost four years after the Cambridge Analytica affair – linked to the use of Facebook to manipulate the 2016 US election.

· Where do the accusations come from?

At the origin of the main accusations, we find Frances Haugen, former employee of Facebook, who was – among other things – in charge of fighting against disinformation linked to the US presidential election of 2020.

At first, she shared documents with the Wall Street Journal, before they are transmitted to other international media. In early October, she testified before US senators to discuss her findings. She will testify in France, at the National Assembly, on November 10.

· What is Facebook criticized for?

The list of revelations from the documents transmitted by Frances Haugen is extensive and continues to grow every day. Overall, they come back to Facebook’s many lies about the effectiveness of its moderation tools.

Among the many examples cited by the press, the creation of a list of “VIP” users exempted from the moderation rules applied to other Internet users, but above all the major shortcomings of Facebook’s moderation tools based on artificial intelligence. These only work on “3 to 5%” of hateful content, according to the whistleblower. Figures that contrast with those regularly put forward by the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

The documents also reveal challenges to Facebook’s internal moderation tools, with criticism from its engineers, sometimes simply unable to understand how their own recommendation algorithms work.





While the moderation of content in English is poor, it can be catastrophic in other languages, according to other internal notes. They thus evoke the weaknesses of moderation in the Arabic language, with moderators unable to understand the main dialects and cultural differences between countries, notes The world. Another example mentioned is Burma, where, in the midst of the Rohingya genocide, Facebook employed only five moderators for 18 million local users.

· What’s wrong with Instagram?

While Facebook seeks to attract children through a version of Instagram dedicated to under 13s (paused but still on the schedule), documents revealed by Frances Haugen show that the company has conducted studies showing the deleterious effects Instagram on adolescent mental health, especially young girls.

An internal study of 100,000 users from nine countries (including France) showed that 10% of young French women tend to compare themselves negatively on the application. She also evokes the harmful effects of filters used in stories (short ephemeral videos), denounced by psychologists for years.

· How does Facebook respond to the accusations?

For more than a month, Facebook has ensured that the information published by the press is incomplete and taken out of context, without however publishing the documents mentioned in their entirety or agreeing to detail the nature of its moderation tools.

· What is Facebook at risk?

Putting aside potential financial sanctions, Facebook’s main risk emanates from regulators around the world, particularly in the United States and Europe, through the European Parliament.

To tackle online hatred and false information, Facebook could for example be forced to reveal its means of moderation, especially human ones. The company could also see its status of simple host evolve, in order to reinforce its legal responsibilities vis-à-vis the illegal publications of certain users.

In the long term, Facebook could also face a fall in its popularity and the disaffection of Internet users. A scenario that remains hypothetical: according to its financial results published on October 25, Facebook still benefits from an increase in the number of monthly users (2.91 billion) and a quarterly profit of $ 9.2 billion, in increase of 17% over one year.