Until Wednesday, the price of 4G mobile plans is in Black Friday mode!

Big promotions at Cdiscount on mobile plans! With non-binding offers that can go up to 200GB per month at € 9.99! If you want to lower the amount of your package, now is THE time!

Cdiscount breaks the prices of 4G mobile plans

We find at this major of online commerce a nice reduction on mobile plans. For those looking for a pack allowing them to take advantage of the 4G network at a lower cost, these plans will speak to them as they are competitive and differentiated between them in order to meet your different expectations.

See mobile offers at Cdiscount

Cdiscount is new to the field of mobile operators, however, its niche is found: lowering prices to succeed in entering this particularly competitive market. And for that, he can count on his partner NRJ Mobile to support him in this operation.

This means that Cdiscount can appear as a good alternative to other operators. Plus, with the “No obligation” side, you won’t be “stuck” with a package all the time.





4G mobile plans for everyone

Indeed, between the different packages, it is possible to choose your consumption, and therefore to have a package related to your uses. Thus, we will find the following packages:

5GO at 3 €

80GB at 10 € and over several years

130GB at 7 €

200GB at 9 €

It should be noted that in all packages, calls are unlimited as well as SMS and MMS! All without commitment !

In addition to that, these packages also allow you to be able to call from all over the European Union and the Overseas Departments.

If we take the example of a particular plan, the one at 9 € which gives access to 200 GB of data per month. This package allows you to access many applications from your smartphone. Thus, Netflix, Disney +, OCS, Prime Video or even CrunchyRoll will be available via the 4G network.

While traveling by train, by car or even during your daily journeys, you can continue to enjoy your videos, but also social networks.

See mobile offers at Cdiscount