Unusual. The boss offers 8,600 euros and a plane trip to her 500 employees

For its 500 employees, it’s Christmas before its time … Their boss, Sara Blakely, an American founder of a brand of supportive panties and girdles, announced that she would give each of them a check for 10 000 dollars, or 8,600 euros, and two first class plane tickets to the destination of their choice. Enough to organize a dream trip and spend lavishly during the end of the year celebrations!

On the video published on the CEO’s Instagram account, we can see employees, the majority of whom are women, bursting into tears … of joy: one of them is going on a honeymoon in Bora Bora, another will realize her dream of going on an African safari, yet another wants to fly anywhere, but to a “cool” destination … Enough to create unforgettable memories.