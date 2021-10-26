Unusual. The boss offers 8,600 euros and a plane trip to her 500 employees

For its 500 employees, it’s Christmas before its time … Their boss, Sara Blakely, an American founder of a brand of supportive panties and girdles, announced that she would give each of them a check for 10 000 dollars, or 8,600 euros, and two first class plane tickets to the destination of their choice. Enough to organize a dream trip and spend lavishly during the end of the year celebrations!
On the video published on the CEO’s Instagram account, we can see employees, the majority of whom are women, bursting into tears … of joy: one of them is going on a honeymoon in Bora Bora, another will realize her dream of going on an African safari, yet another wants to fly anywhere, but to a “cool” destination … Enough to create unforgettable memories.
With this generous gesture, she wished to reward the work of her teams, thanks to which the company is now worth more than one billion euros.
And she is not the first to have had such a good idea: in 2018, for the 40 years of the company, the boss of Environnement SA, François Gourdon, decided to offer 40 free shares to each of its 600 employees around the world, or around 3,000 euros per person.
And in 2016, the 800 employees of the American company Bertch Cabinets, which manufactures furniture in Iowa, went on a cruise together for a week’s vacation in the Caribbean. However, if you don’t get along with your coworkers, this kind of idyllic vacation can quickly turn into a nightmare!