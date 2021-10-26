US experts vote on Pfizer’s vaccine for young children

American experts are due to examine Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds on Tuesday and, barring any surprises, pave the way for the very imminent vaccination of some 28 million children in the United States.

A U.S. Drugs Agency (FDA) advisory committee is scheduled to meet throughout the day to review the data provided by Pfizer. It is made up of independent scientists (immunologists, experts in infectious diseases, pediatrics, etc.).

At the end of the discussions, broadcast live on the internet, they will have to vote on the following question: do the benefits of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the risks?

The advice of these experts is a crucial step in the authorization process in the United States, as it is rare that the FDA does not follow it. The agency will then still have to officially validate the vaccine for this age group, potentially within hours or days of the committee’s recommendation.

The opening of vaccination to young children should reassure many parents, worried especially since the start of the school year.

Among 5 to 11 year olds, more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in the United States, at least 160 have died from it, and more than 5,200 have developed multi-inflammatory syndrome. -pediatric systemic (MIS-C).

– Few expected myocarditis –

To support its request for authorization, Pfizer presented the results of a clinical trial that demonstrated the vaccine’s 90.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic forms of the disease in children aged 5 to 11.

The dosage was adjusted to 10 micrograms per injection (two in number, given three weeks apart), compared to 30 micrograms for the older groups.

Prior to the committee meeting, the FDA released its own interpretation of the data, clearly pointing in favor of authorization.

The FDA was initially concerned that the vaccine could cause a significant number of cases of myocarditis in children, an inflammation of the heart muscle, because this side effect has been detected in adolescents and young adults (especially men).





Among the 3,000 children vaccinated in total during clinical trials, no cases of myocarditis were detected. Experts believe this side effect should be rarer in young children than in adolescents, with the smaller dosage helping.

This does not mean that rare cases will not occur despite everything. But the FDA analysis predicts that the number of “clinically significant problems” related to Covid-19 avoided thanks to the vaccine “would clearly counterbalance the surplus of myocarditis cases”.

The agency notes that if the transmission of the virus drops significantly, the number of cases of myocarditis caused by the vaccine could surpass the number of hospitalizations of children due to Covid-19.

But she believes that the benefit-risk balance “could” still tilt in favor of the vaccine, a Covid-19 infection can lead to other serious health problems without hospitalization. Children, for example, can also develop a “long Covid”.

“For me, it’s not even a question, children need to be vaccinated,” Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician at Cohen Children’s Hospital near New York, told AFP.

Vaccinating children is also not only beneficial for them, he argued, but also for the adults around them, by helping to curb the transmission of the virus.

– Injections from November –

If the FDA gives the green light, a committee of experts from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) will in turn meet on November 2 and 3 on the subject, and this federal agency will then publish its recommendations on the methods of administration of doses intended for healthcare professionals.

The injections could then begin at the beginning of November.

The White House has indicated that it is ready to send to the four corners of the country, immediately after the FDA’s decision, approximately 15 million doses.

The government will also provide needles smaller than those used for adults.

Children can be vaccinated by pediatricians, in tens of thousands of pharmacies, or even in certain schools.

It will still be necessary to convince.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey at the end of September, among parents with a child between the ages of 5 and 11, about a third said they would vaccinate it as soon as possible. Another third said they would wait before making a decision, and a quarter said they would not get vaccinated.