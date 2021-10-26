users “at the end of the line”

Delays and cancellations are increasing on the SNCF line between Clermont-Ferrand and Paris. Trains canceled, delays sometimes up to 5 hours, some regular users can no longer. They sound the alarm bells.

The SNCF line connecting Paris to Clermont-Ferrand is in the sights of regular users. A month ago, a new petition was launched, pointing out the dysfunctions: repeated delays, canceled trains, these users are calling for quick solutions: “We have had promises for a very long time on improving the line. I found publications dating from 2010 where we were told that without delay, we were going to improve the line. Transport conditions are deteriorating more and more despite all the closures we have on weekends due to work on the line ”, explains Eric Bougrat, one of the users behind the petition.

“We are really starting to get overwhelmed”

This Enval resident works in Paris and makes an average of one return trip per week by train between Clermont and Paris. The difficulties encountered in going to his place of work are almost daily for him: “I often have a delay on the way there and a delay on the return, with arrivals in Paris after midnight when I arrive. take the last train. We are not saying that a delay should never happen, but we often have the same breakdowns that keep coming back. We have locomotive breakdowns, a signaling fault, a level crossing that is faulty. They are often problems related to infrastructures, because they are aging and out of breath. Train drivers tell us that it is really very old equipment. We go through that. We are really starting to get overwhelmed ”.

Frequent delays

Faced with this observation, he tries to organize himself with other travelers to raise their difficulties: “We are a group of regular users, we communicate with each other and, what ignited the powder is that one morning, September 27, a controller did not come and the train was canceled. All of this makes us overwhelmed. We are aware that 750 million euros have been planned for the rails and cars, but we are also told that at the end of all this we will have a time saving of 9 minutes, but not before the horizon 2025. We wonders what we are doing until 2025, if we continue to suffer delays every week ”. This period is for him, far too long: “We wonder if things could not be improved immediately. We are not going to wait the next 5 years for the new material to be available. It is not possible that we have delays, like last week, of 3 hours. There were train cancellations on October 12 in the morning, a cancellation on the 19th… We can’t take it anymore, it’s not possible for it to continue like this. “





“People are at their end, completely at their end”

These angry users have created a Facebook page which has 475 members and are also planning to create an association to make things happen. In the meantime, they communicate on the inconveniences encountered, as Eric Bougrat affirms: “A colleague told me she couldn’t take it anymore. Last week she spent 12 hours on the train. Another, professor, can not take it any more. People are at their wit’s end, at their wit’s end. ” Behind this fed up, the impression of being less considered than other regions: “We are told that there is never any money, but when we see that there are 4 billion euros that have been found for the Bordeaux-Toulouse line and that we, in Clermont-Ferrand, we always tells us it’s too expensive, too complicated, very long, there is something wrong. We find money for other projects. “

“When we give 4.1 billion for Toulouse, we must be able to find 2 to 3 billion for Clermont-Ferrand”

The mayor of Clermont-Ferrand Olivier Bianchi was also indignant during this announcement: “I find it quite unbearable not to find up to the financial means for Clermont-Ferrand. For Clermont-Ferrand, we are not asking for the 15 billion LGV, but we say that between what was planned and announced by Djebbari (Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Transport. Editor’s note) and what we would need to be roughly right, we would need 2-3 billion. When we give 4.1 billion for Toulouse, we must be able to find 2 to 3 billion for Clermont-Ferrand. I’m waiting for us to all be mobilized together ”. The collective of users now has a demand: to put Clermont-Ferrand at 2h30 from Paris.