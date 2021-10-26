Vaccination obligation and health pass: Olivier Véran announces the establishment of a mediation – All the news from Martinique on the Internet

The Minister of Health and Solidarity announces that mediation will be set up in Martinique. Emissaries from the government are due to arrive soon.

This has been a request from the health intersyndicale for several weeks. This Tuesday, Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health and Solidarity, announces the establishment of a mediation in Martinique, with the CHUM and the health authorities.

Several government emissaries will arrive in the coming days to participate in a multi-party dialogue on the various sticking points.

This Saturday, Serge Letchimy, president of the Territorial Collectivity, had challenged the minister, expressing his concerns about “the risks of rapid deterioration of the situation at the local level” and “of a breakdown in care while the Martinique University Hospital is experiencing strong tensions currently, in particular on the question of the application of the sanitary pass ”.





Four proposals

The president of the CTM made four proposals, including the rapid establishment of mediation involving the State, medical bodies, staff representatives and mediation stakeholders in order to re-establish a space for dialogue and debate. respectful of everyone’s opinions.

He also asked for “the amplification of the provision of antigenic tests in the control of the sanitary pass; the postponement of the deadline for the end of free tests for Martinique; the provision of a vaccine of conventional design resulting from a technology better known to the public, in addition to Pfizer.