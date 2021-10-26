More

    Valérie Lemercier sassy in a floral dress, facing Joyce Jonathan bundled up and the VIPs for Aline

    Dejected, wandering home in a coat, after her movie’s canceled release Aline last year, Valérie Lemercier rediscovered her legendary madness since she knew that the general public will be able to go to the cinema to discover her latest project. The star defended him during a preview.

    Appointment was given at the Grand Rex, in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris, for this exceptional evening in which Valérie Lemercier obviously took part, too happy to come and wear the colors ofAline true / false biopic on the life of Celine Dion. The 57-year-old actress posed on the photocall, willingly playing with the photographers by multiplying the zany poses, radiant in a long dress with floral patterns. Flirtatious and euphoric, the one who plays Celine Dion from her childhood to adulthood in her film, was notably surrounded by part of the cast, namely Sylvain Marcel (alter ego of René Angélil) and Danielle Fichaud (inspired by Thérèse Dion ). It was also necessary to count on the singer Victoria Sio, who manages the sung parts of the film.


    The VIPs had also made the trip since we could see Joyce Jonathan bundled up in a big red coat giving the impression that she was leaving the ski slopes, as well as Slimane, Valérie Damidot and her daughter Roxanne, the Miss France Amandine Petit , Capucine Anav, Christophe Beaugrand and her husband Ghislain or even Christian Millette, Héloïse Martin, the youtubeuse MissJirachi, Rawell Saiidii, Johann Pauchont, Maxime Guény …

    Aline, project on which Valérie Lemercier promised not to “mock“Celine Dion, of which she claims to be a fan, is expected in theaters on November 11, 2021.


