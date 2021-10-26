vegan critic

MAN IS A WOLF FOR VEGAN

Fabrice Eboué has always had a fascination with serial killer films and generally for serial killers. The name of his first show, Bring in Fabrice Eboué, was, moreover, unequivocal, pasticating the title of Christophe Hondelatte’s cult program (which appeared in Barbaque in a parody show). And if he took a long time to make a murderous feature film, it is above all because he likes comedy, far from the dramaturgy almost always attached to the thriller.

Barbaque therefore sign the culmination of one of his dreams: to couple his politically incorrect humor with his desire for violence and gore. By telling the story of Vincent and Sophie, two butchers whose business is ransacked by vegan activists and who will end up reviving their shop by inadvertently selling the meat of a vegan they had accidentally killed (yeah they are very clumsy), Fabrice Eboué is therefore having fun like a little kid. And the public too!

And here is the drama

Widely influenced by It happened close to you (reference ad vitam aeternam of Éboué) and also of Fargo (for his zany murderer duo, but not quite on the same wavelength), Barbaque is a real pleasure. Because by combining the violence of the thriller with the trashy humor and without concession of a parody, Fabrice Eboué delivers a crazy comedy, often hilarious and regularly biting. It’s very simple, the feature film does not have many limits and does not hesitate to hit everyone (Jewish, fat, white, black, rich …).

Obviously, in this list, it is the vegans who are at the top of the basket since they are at the center of the plot. And besides, what a relief to see that the valves dedicated to them are much better dosed than the old shattered sketch that the comedian had played at the Montreux Festival in 2019 (even if the character of the son-in-law in the film is still far too caricature).

Never free, but constantly playing with immorality and jubilant cynicism, the humor of the footage is brilliantly brought in. Especially since skillfully, Fabrice Eboué returns the ball to both camps, putting the silly extremism of soybean eaters on an equal footing with the annoying selfishness of animal torturers, thus avoiding the alienation of a camp.

Hunt gangsta

RARE, TO POINT … TOO COOKED

And if he continues to be so uninhibited humorously speaking, Fabrice Eboué is having a great time in his exploration of the serial killer thriller. He thus fully plays the card of violence with a slew of murders, even that of gore with hectoliters of blood squirting on the characters, to make the hunt for vegans more filthy and vicious. Suffice to say that the dead are linked together at record speed. Maybe even a little too much.

If Eboué shares with joy his energy and his desire to point the finger at the “contemporary moral dictatorship” or the so-called politically correctness, his film lacks its flavor. As if the good vegan killed with vigor had finally not been sufficiently salted or slightly overcooked for the spectators to revel in it. Because the deaths may well be numerous, the killings, for their part, sadly lack inventiveness or simply exhaustiveness.





With the exception of a small bloody situation behind a sofa or that of an obese cardiac chased like a wild boar in the middle of the forest (we will not forget you Winnie), the hunt is lazy. As time goes by, the parody between sarcasm and horror sinks into its own self-caricature. It ends up going around in circles and turning into a simple compilation of a simplistic narrative diagram: kill, sell, kill, be afraid of being caught, sold, killed …

A couple who are smiling again

This lack of rigor on the scenario is obviously felt in the overall plot. While everything starts from a militant action by extremist vegans, the story gradually forgets its starting point over the peregrinations of its duo Eboué-Foïs. At least, until his completely rushed grand finale. He comes so suddenly and his stakes have been dropped so much on the trip that the resolution almost seems to come out of another movie – much less original and daring.

And it’s a shame, because in the midst of this difficulty in orchestrating all his cinema cravings, Fabrice Eboué had a great idea: to use his murderous parody to renew the genre of romantic comedy. By reviving the love of this couple in distress through the horrors they commit (which the sadist Marina Foïs asks above all), he enjoys admirably the hackneyed codes of the genre.

Better, he manages to offer a certain tenderness to his couple of psychopaths, or even to let the public enter into empathy with them, leading to a clever reflection on our feelings and our ethics. And at a time when the French comedy continues to brush everyone in the direction of the hair (especially its audience), it is already that.